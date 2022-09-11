Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be sidelined four to six weeks with an injury sustained in Saturday's 20-19 loss to top-ranked Alabama, ESPN reported Sunday.
An MRI confirmed he has a sternoclavicular sprain, an injury to the joint where the clavicle meets the sternum, and he is experiencing "significant pain," per the report.
He was injured late in the first quarter when he was driven to the turf on a late hit by Alabama's Dallas Turner after throwing the ball away out of the end zone.
Ewers remained on the ground as his non-throwing shoulder was looked at by trainers. He eventually was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.
Turner was flagged for roughing the passer.
Ewers was off to a strong start in Austin on Saturday, completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards in his second career start. The Texas native transferred to the Longhorns after one season at Ohio State.
Hudson Card replaced Ewers and finished 14 of 22 for 158 yards against the Crimson Tide. Card is the likely starter when Texas (1-1) hosts UTSA (1-1) next Saturday night.
Ewers' earliest potential return would be the Oct. 8 Red River Showdown game against rival Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.