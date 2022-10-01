Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to miss his third straight game on Saturday but hopes to return from a shoulder injury for the Oct. 8 rivalry game against Oklahoma, ESPN reported.
The Longhorns (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) host West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) in Austin, Texas, on Saturday before facing the 18th-ranked Sooners at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Ewers originally was expected to miss four to six weeks after getting hurt in the first quarter of a 20-19 loss against then-No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10.
He sustained a sprained SC joint (sternoclavicular) in his non-throwing shoulder when he was hit by Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner, who was flagged for roughing the passer.
Ewers has completed 25 of 36 passes for 359 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in two games.
Hudson Card is expected to make his third straight start on Saturday against the Mountaineers. He has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 620 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Ewers, who transferred to Texas after one semester (and no games) at Ohio State, was the top quarterback recruit in the country in 2022 before reclassifying to the 2021 class.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.