Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will hire Purdue assistant Steve Lutz as its next head coach, CBS Sports reported Tuesday.
It will be a homecoming for Lutz, who grew up in San Antonio and played three seasons at Texas Lutheran.
He just concluded his fourth season as an assistant to coach Matt Painter at Purdue, where he ran the defense. He is known for his strong recruiting record and previously had stops at Creighton (2010-17) and SMU (2006-10) in his 23 seasons as an assistant.
Corpus Christi coach Willis Wilson announced his retirement on March 24. Wilson retired as the all-time winningest coach in the history of Islanders basketball with 143 wins.
In the recently concluded season, the Islanders finished 5-19 (2-13 Southland Conference.)
Purdue recently lost another assistant coach, Micah Shrewsberry, who was named head coach at Penn State last month.
--Field Level Media
