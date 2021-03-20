The Houston Texans are signing former New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins to a two-year, $6 million contract, NFL Network reported Saturday.
The deal is worth up to $8 million with incentives, per the report.
Jenkins, 26, was a third-round draft pick in 2016 and registered 22.5 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, 189 tackles, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 72 games (62 starts) for the Jets.
He made 12 starts last season, finishing with a career-low 2.0 sacks and 32 tackles.
The Texans need all the help they can get with the pass rush after losing three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.
--Field Level Media
