Running back Rex Burkhead signed with the Houston Texans, the Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday.
Burkhead, 30, has been recovering from a torn ACL, an injury he incurred against the Texans while playing for the New England Patriots last season.
Burkhead spent the past four seasons with the Patriots and played the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Texans are expected to become more of a run-heavy offense and have made several moves at the position, including signing free agents Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay behind starter David Johnson.
Burkhead has 340 career carries for 1,401 yards and 14 touchdowns.
