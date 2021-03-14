The Houston Texans agreed to send Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins for Shaq Lawson in a swap of defensive players, multiple outlets reported Sunday.
The Dolphins will send their 2021 sixth-round pick to Houston in exchange for the Texans' 2021 seventh-round pick, ESPN reported.
McKinney, a 28-year-old linebacker, played just four games last season due to injuries and finished with 37 tackles. His five-year, $50 million deal runs through 2023. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.
Lawson, 26, had 32 tackles -- four for loss -- in 14 games (seven starts) last season, his first in Miami. Lawson has two years remaining on a three-year, $30 million deal he signed with the Dolphins last March.
He could line up at both outside linebacker and defensive end in defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's scheme with the Texans.
--Field Level Media
