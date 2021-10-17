Houston Texans right tackle Marcus Cannon will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing back surgery, the NFL Network reported on Sunday.

Charlie Heck replaced Cannon in the lineup after the latter was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9.

Cannon, 33, spent his first nine NFL seasons with the New England Patriots before opting out of the 2020 campaign.

He has started 73 of 119 games played during his NFL career. He was a fifth-round pick in 2011 by the Patriots out of TCU.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.