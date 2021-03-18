The Houston Texans are releasing veteran tight end Darren Fells, NFL Network reported Thursday.
The Texans have also acquired TE Ryan Izzo from the New England Patriots for a 2022 seventh-round pick, per reports.
Fells caught 11 touchdown passes in two seasons with Houston but was due to count $2.8 million against the salary cap in 2021.
Fells, who turns 35 next month, caught 21 passes for 312 yards and four scores in 16 games (14 starts) in 2020.
He has 123 receptions for 1,483 yards and 21 touchdowns in 102 games (76 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-16), Detroit Lions (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018) and Texans.
Izzo, 25, played in 12 games (12 starts) for the Patriots last season but became expendable after the team signed Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith in free agency. Izzo had 13 catches for 199 yards in 2020.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.