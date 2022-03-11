Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey is signing a two-year contract extension, ESPN reported on Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for Kirksey, who joined the Texans on a one-year, $4.5 million contract last March.

Kirksey recorded 93 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 13 games (12 starts) last season.

The 29-year-old played in only 20 games over the previous three seasons after competing in all 16 contests in each of his four NFL campaigns with the Cleveland Browns.

Kirksey has collected 654 tackles, 13.5 sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 97 career games (77 starts) with the Browns, Green Bay Packers and Texans.

--Field Level Media

