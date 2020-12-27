Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is being targeted by at least two NFL teams with head coach openings, according to ESPN.
Meyer, who has never coached at the NFL level, is reportedly weighing whether to take the interviews and will decide sometime next week.
The Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans currently have openings, while several others are expected to become available after the regular season ends.
Meyer, 56, is currently in broadcasting and stepped down at Ohio State in a cloud of controversy over his handling of a domestic abuse allegation against a staff member that led to his suspension. In his college coaching career at Ohio State, Florida, Bowling Green and Utah, Meyer posted a record of 187-32 with three national championships.
--Field Level Media
