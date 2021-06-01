Tight end Delanie Walker has a planned workout with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, the NFL Network reported.
Walker, who turns 37 in August, sat out the 2020 campaign, citing, in part, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drafted in the sixth round by the 49ers in 2006, Walker spent seven seasons with San Francisco and his past seven campaigns with the Tennessee Titans.
Walker is a three-time Pro Bowl tight end (2015-17) who played only one game in 2018 and seven in 2019.
He has 504 catches for 5,888 yards in 183 career games (100 starts). He enjoyed a standout season in 2015, with 94 receptions for 1,088 yards and six touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
