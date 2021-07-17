Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens is facing two misdemeanor charges related to an arrest earlier this year, according to TMZ.
Mickens was arrested in early March in Los Angeles after police allegedly found a loaded gun during a search of his car.
He initially was pulled over for the tint on his windows being too dark. He posted $35,000 bail and was due back in court on July 8.
The charges each carry a penalty of up to a year in jail, according to the report.
Mickens, 27, had seven catches for 58 yards and had 30 total returns for 439 yards in the regular season for the Buccaneers in 2021. He had three returns for 75 yards in Tampa's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
The Buccaneers open training camp on July 25.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.