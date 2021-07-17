Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens is facing two misdemeanor charges related to an arrest earlier this year, according to TMZ.

Mickens was arrested in early March in Los Angeles after police allegedly found a loaded gun during a search of his car.

He initially was pulled over for the tint on his windows being too dark. He posted $35,000 bail and was due back in court on July 8.

The charges each carry a penalty of up to a year in jail, according to the report.

Mickens, 27, had seven catches for 58 yards and had 30 total returns for 439 yards in the regular season for the Buccaneers in 2021. He had three returns for 75 yards in Tampa's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers open training camp on July 25.

--Field Level Media

