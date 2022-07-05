Free agent forward TJ Warren agreed to a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Nets were one of three teams to offer the 28-year-old a contract, ESPN reported on Tuesday. Warren missed all of last season as he recovered from a stress fracture in the left foot.
Warren gets a fresh start after injuries took a toll on his role with the Indiana Pacers, with whom he played just four regular-season games in 2020-21, averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Warren has a career average of 15.5 points in 332 career games with the Phoenix Suns and Pacers.
A first-round pick in 2014 (14th overall) by the Suns, Warren was shut down in March 2021 with the foot injury. He re-injured the same foot and opted not to play last season in order to begin the upcoming campaign fully healthy.
Warren rose to prominence in 2020-21 with a string of strong games in the "bubble" near Orlando. He averaged 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in those 10 games in a controlled environment, including a career-high 53-point effort in the team's opening game post-COVID shutdown.
The Nets' roster remains in flux with Kevin Durant's status to be determined following a trade request on the first day of free agency. Kyrie Irving opted in for the 2022-23 season but could still be moved if the Nets find a trade to their liking.
