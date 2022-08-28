wire Report: T.J. Finley wins quarterback battle at Auburn Field Level Media Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Auburn junior T.J. Finley will be the starting quarterback for Saturday's season opener against visiting Mercer, ESPN reported Sunday.Finley started the last three games last season after the Tigers lost Bo Nix to an ankle injury. Nix transferred to Oregon after the season.He has been in competition throughout the offseason with Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Oregon transfer Robby Ashford.Finley impressed head coach Bryan Harsin with his improved command of the offense, per the report."Me dissecting his offense all day, every day this spring and this summer has helped me, I think, take my game to the next level," Finley told 247 Sports this week. Finley lost his three starts last season by a combined 10 points, including a four-overtime 24-22 setback against Alabama in the Iron Bowl and a 17-13 loss to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Finley, who transferred from LSU after the 2020 season, completed 70 of 128 passes for 827 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in nine games for Auburn.Calzada started 10 games at Texas A&M last season and passed for 2,185 yards with 17 TDs and nine interceptions.Ashford spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Oregon but did not see any game action.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Marietta looks to principal's fate next week Two indicted on murder charge in Acworth convenience store holdup Marietta man gets 60 years in prison for child abuse Cobb International Festival returns after two year hiatus due to COVID-19 694-home development proposed near Town Center mall
