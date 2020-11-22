The Phoenix Suns have re-signed defensive-minded guard Jevon Carter to a three-year deal worth $11.5 million, according to ESPN.
Carter, 25, was a restricted free agent coming off his first season with the Suns. He averaged 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 58 games (two starts) last season.
Selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Carter played in just 39 games his rookie season. The Grizzlies traded the former West Virginia star to Phoenix during the following offseason.
He'll return to a new-look Suns team that added point guard Chris Paul in a trade with Oklahoma City and forward Jae Crowder in free agency.
Field Level Media
