The Phoenix Suns reached a three-year, $27 million deal with restricted free agent forward Dario Saric, the player's agents told ESPN on Monday.
Saric, 26, averaged 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 24.7 minutes in 66 games (51 starts) with the Suns in 2019-20.
The 6-foot-10, 225-pound Croatia native was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by Philadelphia.
His career averages include 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 26.5 minutes in 306 games (201 starts) with the 76ers (2016-18), Minnesota Timberwolves (2018-19) and Suns. He has made 465 career 3-pointers at a 35.8-percent clip.
Saric made the NBA All-Rookie team in 2016-17 and was runner-up to Malcolm Brogdon in the Rookie of the Year voting.
