Monty Williams is the 2021-22 NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a league-best 64-18 record, The Athletic reported Monday.

Williams, 50, was runner-up to the New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau in last season's voting.

Phoenix earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and broke the franchise record for wins, shared by the 1992-93 and 2004-05 squads at 62-20.

The Suns are currently tied at 2-2 in their conference semifinal series with the Dallas Mavericks. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Williams, who led the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, is 149-78 through three seasons with Phoenix. He is 322-299 overall, including five seasons with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans from 2010-15.

He is the third Phoenix coach to win the award, joining Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D'Antoni (2004-05).

--Field Level Media

