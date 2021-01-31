Sue Bird will return to the WNBA champion Seattle Storm for an 18th season.
Yahoo Sports reported Sunday that the 40-year-old Bird, a free agent, and the Storm have agreed in principle to a contract. Terms were not disclosed.
WNBA teams can begin signing free agents on Monday.
Bird averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds last year.
Bird was the No. 1 pick in the 2002 WNBA Draft after winning two NCAA titles at UConn. She is a four-time WNBA champion and has four Olympic gold medals to go with 11 WNBA All-Star selections.
Bird has played in an NBA-record 519 games and is the league's all-time leader in assists with 2,888 and minutes played with 16,430.
She has career averages of 12.1 points and 5.6 assists per game.
--Field Level Media
