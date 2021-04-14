The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back starting inside linebacker Vince Williams after releasing him last month in a salary cap move, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The team cleared $4 million in cap space after releasing the eight-year Steeler. Williams turned down offers from other teams to remain in Pittsburgh, per the report.
Williams, 31, recorded three sacks, two fumble recoveries and 70 tackles -- 14 for losses -- in 14 starts last season. He has played in 121 games (69 starts) for the Steelers since they selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.
He has 20.5 career sacks.
--Field Level Media
