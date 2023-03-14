The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with guard Nate Herbig on a two-year, $8 million contract, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The deal, which reportedly includes $4 million guaranteed, can become official Wednesday when the new league year begins.
Herbig, 24, started 11 games for the New York Jets last season after playing his first three campaigns (33 games, 17 starts) with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21).
Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl was in Philadelphia's front office during Herbig's time there and projects him as a starter, per the report.
Pittsburgh also agreed to a two-year deal to retain safety Damontae Kazee, according to multiple reports.
Kazee, 29, had 20 tackles and two interceptions in nine games (four starts) last season, and missed the first eight contests due to a broken forearm and wrist.
He has 14 career interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 78 games (53 starts) over six NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (2017-20), Dallas Cowboys (2021) and Steelers.
