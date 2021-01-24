Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey is expected to retire after 11 seasons in the NFL, according to a report Sunday night from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Pouncey has appeared in 134 games, all starts, since the Steelers drafted him in the first round (No. 18 overall) out of Florida. The 31-year-old was selected to nine Pro Bowls and twice was named as a first-team All-Pro.
The veteran "has told teammates he is likely retiring after 11 seasons," the Post-Gazette reported. "Barring a change of heart, could be making a decision soon, per sources."
--Field Level Media
