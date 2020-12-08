Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane will miss time with a left knee injury suffered in Monday night's loss to the Washington Football Team, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Spillane does not need surgery and is expected to return later this season, according to the report.
Spillane, 24, has 45 tackles, two sacks and an interception returned for a touchdown in 12 games (seven starts) this season. He moved into the starting lineup after linebacker Devin Bush sustained a season-ending knee injury in mid-October.
Spillane's injury happened just six days after linebacker Bud Dupree tore his right ACL in a Dec. 2 win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pittsburgh (11-1) plays three of its remaining four games on the road, starting Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills (9-3) in Orchard Park, N.Y.
--Field Level Media
