The Steelers and Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms of a deal sending wide receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh, ESPN reported Tuesday afternoon.
The Steelers get Robinson and a 7th-round pick (No. 251) in next week's draft and the Rams receive the Steelers' 7th-round pick (No. 234), per the report. The Rams will pay $10.25 million of Robinson's 2023 salary and the Steelers take on the remaining $5 million, according to ESPN.
Robinson, 29, is scheduled to be in Pittsburgh on Wednesday for a physical.
Robinson caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games in his first season with L.A. in 2022. He missed the last seven games with a foot injury that required surgery.
The Rams signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract in March 2022 that reportedly included $30.7 million guaranteed. His cap hit for the 2023 season is $18.55 million, according to Spotrac.
He has 528 career catches for 6,748 yards and 43 TDs in 110 games (105 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2014-17), Chicago Bears (2018-21) and Rams.
The Jaguars drafted Robinson in the second round in 2014 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2015 with a career-high 1,400 receiving yards and a league-leading 14 touchdown grabs. He posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in Chicago in 2019-20.
