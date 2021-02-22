Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is away from team facilities after having been diagnosed with COVID-19, NFL Network reported Monday.
The Steelers would not confirm that but did say that coaches -- including Tomlin -- and other personnel were sent home last week after a couple of positive cases cropped up, per the report.
To that end, there's no word on Tomlin's condition or his symptoms.
--Field Level Media
