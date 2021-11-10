Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is considered week-to-week with a toe injury, NFL Network reported on Wednesday.

The news likely can be construed as positive considering there was speculation that the injury could have sidelined Claypool for the rest of the season.

Claypool underwent an MRI on his toe on Tuesday, one day after sustaining the injury during Pittsburgh's 29-27 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Claypool, 23, has 29 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown in seven games (six starts). He hauled in nine TD catches last season as a rookie.

The Steelers (5-3) host the Detroit Lions (0-8) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

