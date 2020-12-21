The San Antonio Spurs agreed to a four-year, $73 million extension with guard Derrick White on Monday, according to a report from ESPN.
White, 26, is coming off an improved season in which he averaged a career-high 11.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting.
The fourth-year player also led the league in blocks last season (59) at the guard position while providing 3.5 assists per game.
White has not played in the preseason and is still recovering from offseason toe surgery, but he should slot right back into point-guard duties when healthy.
