San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Wednesday and is expected to miss several games, The Athletic reported.
Whether Poeltl, 26, tested positive for COVID-19 or was identified as a close contact was not immediately known.
The Spurs host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
The 7-foot-1 Poeltl is averaging career highs in points (13.9), rebounds (9.7) and assists (2.6) through seven starts this season, his fourth campaign with San Antonio.
He has averaged 6.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots in 355 career games (104 starts) with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors (2016-18), who drafted him ninth overall in 2016 out of Utah.
--Field Level Media
