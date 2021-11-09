Sorry, an error occurred.
Seattle Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz is drawing interest from Liga MX side Cruz Azul, Telemundo Sports reported.
The report added that a return to Mexico's top flight seems unlikely for the 31-year-old Peruvian striker at this time.
Other reports out of Seattle indicate that the Sounders have already exercised their 2022 club option for Ruidiaz.
Ruidiaz tied for third in the 2021 MLS regular season with 17 goals in 26 games, helping the Sounders (17-8-9, 60 points) finish second in the Western Conference.
He has collected 50 goals and nine assists in 79 matches (74 starts) over four seasons with Seattle.
Ruidiaz twice won the Golden Boot in Liga MX while playing for Morelia before his 2018 move to Seattle.
--Field Level Media
