Running back Sony Michel is planning to sign with the Miami Dolphins, ESPN reported Monday.

The 27-year-old free agent spent his first three seasons in New England after the Patriots drafted him in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He joined the Los Angeles Rams via trade last August and rushed for a team-leading 845 yards with a career-best 21 receptions for the Super Bowl champions.

His most productive season on the ground came as a rookie in 2018, when he rushed for a career-high 931 yards with six touchdowns as the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII.

He instantly becomes the most accomplished runner in the Dolphins backfield with 3,137 career yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground, eclipsing next-best performer Raheem Mostert and his 1,610 yards.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In