The Philadelphia 76ers are optimistic that star center Joel Embiid will return Saturday from a three-week absence due to COVID-19, The Athletic reported Wednesday.

Embiid has been "ramping up" this week, per the report, and could return for Saturday's home contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Monday's game with the visiting Orlando Magic.

The four-time All-Star entered the health and safety protocols after a positive COVID-19 test on Nov. 8.

Embiid, 27, is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in nine game this season.

The 76ers, who were 8-2 after his last game on Nov. 6, have gone 2-6 in his absence heading into Wednesday's game at the Golden State Warriors.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.