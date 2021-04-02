At least six more Vancouver Canucks players have tested positive for COVID-19, TSN reported Friday.
The team received the latest results Thursday night and is awaiting further results Friday, per the report.
That brings the total to eight players and one staff member involved in the outbreak.
Forward Adam Gaudette, defenseman Travis Hamonic and a member of the coaching staff were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol earlier this week.
Canucks coach Travis Green confirmed Gaudette had tested positive, however Hamonic's status is not certain.
The NHL has already postponed four Vancouver games. The Canucks' next scheduled game is April 8 at Calgary. The team is prohibited from practicing until at least Tuesday, according to the NHL.
--Field Level Media
