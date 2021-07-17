Two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani didn't make it out of the first round at the Home Run Derby earlier this week, but he still earned $150,000 for competing.

On Friday, he gave it all away to Los Angeles Angels support staff, according to The Orange County Register.

Ohtani reportedly presented checks to more than two dozen trainers, clubhouse staff and media relations personnel before the Angels' 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Ohtani was the first player in history to be selected to the All-Star Game as both pitcher and hitter, as well as the first Japanese player to compete in the Home Run Derby.

He lost to Washington's Juan Soto in the first round, but not before taking it to a tiebreaker and then a swing-off.

He was the American League's starting pitcher for the All-Star Game, threw a perfect first inning and got the win in the 5-2 victory. He also hit from the leadoff spot but went 0-for-2.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.