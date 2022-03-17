Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot is out for the season with a broken hand, the Ottawa Sun reported Thursday.

Chabot was favoring his right hand when he departed in the second period of Wednesday night's 4-1 loss to Columbus, shortly after a hit into the boards by Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly.

Chabot, who assisted on Ottawa's goal, has 34 points (six goals, 28 assists) in 55 games. He leads the NHL in time on the ice with an average of 26:23.

Chabot has 184 points (41 goals, 143 assists) in 309 games through six seasons with the Senators, who drafted the Quebec native in the first round (18th overall) in 2015.

--Field Level Media

