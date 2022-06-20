The Seattle Seahawks signed defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a two-year contract extension worth up to $13.8 million, NFL Network reported Monday.

Mone, 26, is an exclusive rights free agent who signed his tender for the 2022 season in April.

The new deal will pay him $12 million for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. It includes a $1.5 million signing bonus and he can earn up to an additional $1.8 million in incentives, per the report.

Mone played in 14 games (five starts) and contributed 35 tackles, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season.

Undrafted out of Michigan in 2019, Mone has 48 tackles and two sacks in 28 games (five starts) over three seasons with the Seahawks.

--Field Level Media

