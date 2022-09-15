Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his torn left quad tendon, NFL Network reported on Thursday.
Per the report, Adams is debating about the timing of the surgery as well as the identity of the surgeon.
NFL Network also reported the Seahawks are signing cornerback Teez Tabor off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad to fill the available roster spot.
Adams limped off the field in the second quarter of Seattle's 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Monday night and spent time in the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. The three-time Pro Bowl selection made three tackles and broke up a pass prior to his departure.
Josh Jones took over at safety for the Seahawks (1-0), who visit the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) on Sunday.
After three seasons with the New York Jets, Adams began his second campaign with the Seahawks. Seattle sent the Jets four first-round picks to acquire Adams in 2020. They signed him to a four-year, $70.58 million extension in August 2021.
Adams, 26, recorded 446 tackles, 21.5 sacks, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles in 71 career games with the Jets and Seahawks.
Tabor, 26, totaled 50 tackles and one quarterback hit in 28 career games (six starts) with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.
He was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.
