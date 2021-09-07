The Seattle Seahawks have reworked the final year of left tackle Duane Brown's contract, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection will receive a $7 million signing bonus and $4 million in salary for 2021, per ESPN.
Brown, 36, had been scheduled to earn $10 million in base salary and up to another $1 million in per-game roster bonuses. While the total compensation doesn't change, he receives more money up front with the new arrangement.
Brown's "hold-in" ended Monday when he returned to practice. Coach Pete Carroll pronounced him "ready to go" for Sunday's season opener at Indianapolis.
A first-round pick by Houston in 2008, Brown has made 186 starts for the Texans (2008-17) and Seahawks. He was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2012 and made the Pro Bowls after the 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017 campaigns.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.