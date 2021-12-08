Sorry, an error occurred.
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Adams sustained the injury in Seattle's 30-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowl safety had surgery on the same shoulder last offseason.
Adams, 26, has posted 87 total tackles, two interceptions and five deflected passes this season. He had yet to record a sack this season, which was unusual for the oft-blitzing Adams.
The New York Jets traded the 2017 first-round pick, along with a fourth-round selection, to the Seahawks in July 2020 in exchange for two first-round picks, one third and safety Bradley McDougald.
Seattle signed Adams to a four-year contract extension, worth $70 million in August.
--Field Level Media
