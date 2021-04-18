San Diego State standout Matt Mitchell has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, USA Today reported Sunday.
Mitchell had the option to return for a fifth season under NCAA rules installed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year instead hired an agent and will turn pro.
The 6-foot-6 Mitchell averaged 15.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the 2020-21 season.
Mitchell scored 1,471 points in his Aztecs career -- fifth-most in program history.
San Diego State (23-5, 14-3 Mountain West) lost to No. 11 seed Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Mitchell scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the 78-62 loss.
--Field Level Media
