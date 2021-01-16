The New Orleans Saints will be without backup center Will Clapp for Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network.

Luckily for the Saints, contact tracing has apparently shown no high-risk close contacts.

Clapp, 25, played in just nine games this season, including some snaps on special teams.

He was on the field for just four special field plays in the Saints' 21-9 wild-card victory over the Chicago Bears last week.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.