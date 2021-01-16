The New Orleans Saints will be without backup center Will Clapp for Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network.
Luckily for the Saints, contact tracing has apparently shown no high-risk close contacts.
Clapp, 25, played in just nine games this season, including some snaps on special teams.
He was on the field for just four special field plays in the Saints' 21-9 wild-card victory over the Chicago Bears last week.
