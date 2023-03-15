The New Orleans Saints are in agreement on a three-year contract with two-time Super Bowl champion Khalen Saunders, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
The deal is worth up to $14.5 million for Saunders, who played the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Saunders, 26, played in 16 games in a reserve role for the Chiefs in 2022, collecting a career-best 3.5 sacks. He played 39 percent of the defensive snaps last season, also a career high.
The Chiefs selected Saunders in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
