The New Orleans Saints hit starting free safety Marcus Williams with the franchise tag, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The Saints took Williams in the second round of the 2017 draft. The 24-year-old made $1.3 million last season, the final year of his rookie contract. Williams will make a projected $10.5 million on the tag this season.
Williams has started all 60 games he's played in for the Saints, including 14 last season. He made 59 tackles with three interceptions and seven passes defensed in 2020. He has 13 career INTs.
The 6-foot-1 Williams played at Utah.
