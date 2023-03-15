The New Orleans Saints made deals with defensive tackles Khalen Saunders and Nathan Shepherd on Wednesday, NFL Network reported.
Saunders, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million.
Shepherd, who played the last five seasons with the New York Jets, reached a three-year, $15 million agreement with $10.8 million guaranteed.
Saunders, 26, appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs in 2022 and collected a career-high 3.5 sacks. He has played in 38 games (five starts) since Kansas City drafted him in the third round in 2019.
Shepherd, 29, played in 17 games (three starts) for the Jets in 2022 and posted a career-high 33 tackles. He has six sacks in 73 games (12 starts) since New York made him a third-round pick in 2018.
--Field Level Media
