The New Orleans Saints could be in the market for a fourth kicker already in the 2021 season.

Cody Parkey injured his groin during pregame warmups in the Saints' win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday and is headed to injured reserve.

The Saints brought Parkey aboard last week to replace the struggling Aldrick Rosas, who was signed to replace Wil Lutz. The latter is on IR while recovering from groin muscle surgery over the summer.

With a bye this week, the Saints are hoping Lutz will be ready to come off IR in Week 7.

Parkey, 29, converted just 3 of 5 extra-point attempts in Sunday's win while trying to play through the injury. He did not attempt a field goal.

Parkey kicked in 15 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2020. He's made 84.6 percent of his field-goal attempts in his career (84 games) and converted 93.5 percent of his PATs.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.