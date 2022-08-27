wire Report: Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning (toe) to get MRI Field Level Media Aug 27, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Orleans Saints rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning has a "bad case of turf toe," NFL Network reported Saturday.The first-round draft pick (19th overall) will have an MRI to determine the extent of the damage and a timeline for his return.Penning, 23, sustained the injury during the opening drive of a 27-10 preseason win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday night.It has been an eventful offseason for the 6-foor-7, 321-pound lineman, who was booted from practice on Aug. 3 after a third straight day of fighting.Drafted out of Northern Iowa, Penning entered training camp as the backup to starting left tackle James Hurst. Hurst has been out of practice since mid-August due to a foot injury.New Orleans opens the season at Atlanta on Sept. 11.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Marietta looks to principal's fate next week Mableton school adds solar reflective coating to basketball court to lower temperature Marietta man gets 60 years in prison for child abuse Pinetree Country Club murder suspect to appear in court next week Two indicted on murder charge in Acworth convenience store holdup
