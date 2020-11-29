The New Orleans Saints reportedly will pay a hefty price for celebrating a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
The NFL fined the team $500,000 and stripped them of a seventh-round draft pick next season for not wearing masks during their postgame celebration after beating the Bucs 38-3 on Nov. 8, ESPN reported Sunday.
The Saints are said to be appealing the decision, asserting that the league has not punished other teams as heavily for celebrating in a similar manner.
A video of the team's locker room celebration was posted to Instagram after the game and showed coach Sean Payton, linebacker Demario Davis and quarterback Jameis Winston celebrating without masks. It has been removed.
The Saints previously were fined $250,000 and Payton was fined $100,000 when he was spotted not wearing a mask during a loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week 2.
The Patriots also reportedly were fined $350,000 on Sunday for violations in October that led to an outbreak within the team.
--Field Level Media
