Saint Louis reportedly will host North Carolina State on Thursday, starting a home-and-home series that includes a game next season in Raleigh, N.C.
CBS Sports first reported the scheduling update on Tuesday.
The Wolfpack (3-0) became available when Wednesday's ACC opener at No. 23 Louisville (4-0) was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Cardinals' program.
The Billikens (4-0) host Indiana State (1-1) on Tuesday night.
--Field Level Media
