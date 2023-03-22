Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after the 2022 season, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Wilson resumed workouts and throwing and is expected to be ready for OTAs.
Wilson had the procedure to fix an issue that "nagged him for a few seasons," per the report.
Wilson is entering his second season in Denver but first under new head coach Sean Payton.
Wilson had an awful 2022, on par with the Broncos as an organization. He went 4-11, throwing for 3,524 yards and 16 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.
The nine-time Pro Bowl selection has thrown for 40,583 yards, with 308 TDs and 98 INTs in 173 career starts with Seattle (2012-21) and Denver.
--Field Level Media
