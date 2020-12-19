The state of California denied the Rose Bowl a special exemption to allow a few hundred fans to attend the game, likely spurring a venue change for the College Football Playoff semifinal, Yahoo Sports reported Saturday.
The Tournament of Roses appealed to the state to allow players' family members to attend the game in Pasadena, but that was denied.
The game is scheduled for Jan. 1.
If the game is moved, the likely destination would be AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the Cowboys and where the CFP offices are located. If moved, it's unclear if the game would still be called the Rose Bowl. The last time the Rose Bowl was played outside Pasadena was 1942 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
A decision on venue is expected Sunday ahead of the selections of the teams.
--Field Level Media
