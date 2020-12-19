NCAA Football: Southern California at UCLA

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Signage featuring UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa (92) and running back Demetric Felton (10) and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) and head coach Chip Kelly is seen on the Rose Bowl Stadium facade before a game between UCLA and the USC Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

 Kirby Lee

The state of California denied the Rose Bowl a special exemption to allow a few hundred fans to attend the game, likely spurring a venue change for the College Football Playoff semifinal, Yahoo Sports reported Saturday.

The Tournament of Roses appealed to the state to allow players' family members to attend the game in Pasadena, but that was denied.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 1.

If the game is moved, the likely destination would be AT&T Stadium in Dallas, home of the Cowboys and where the CFP offices are located. If moved, it's unclear if the game would still be called the Rose Bowl. The last time the Rose Bowl was played outside Pasadena was 1942 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

A decision on venue is expected Sunday ahead of the selections of the teams.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.