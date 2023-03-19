The Colorado Rockies are signing outfielder/infielder Jurickson Profar, the New York Post reported Sunday.
The reported deal is for one year and $7.75 million guaranteed, with up to another $1 million in incentives.
Profar, 30, will join his fourth team. He batted .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs in 152 games for San Diego in 2022.
He is a career .238 hitter with 78 homers and 313 RBIs in 836 games with the Texas Rangers (2012-13, 2016-18), Oakland Athletics (2019) and Padres.
A versatile defender, Profar has started 230 games in left field, 192 at second base, 93 at shortstop, 74 at third base, 46 at first base, 34 at designated hitter, 25 in right field and 20 in center.
--Field Level Media
