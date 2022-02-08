The Colorado Rockies have signed manager Bud Black to a one-year extension through the 2023 season, The Denver Post reported Tuesday.

Black, 64, was entering the final year of a three-year contract before agreeing to the extension earlier this month.

His record with the Rockies is 349-359 since 2017, including playoff appearances in his first two seasons. Colorado finished in fourth place in the National League West with a 74-87 record in 2021

Black needs just two wins to reach 1,000 for his career. He is 998-1,072 with the San Diego Padres (2007-15) and Rockies. He was the NL Manager of the Year in 2010.

